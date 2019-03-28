Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Draws start Wednesday
Stephenson will draw the start Wednesday against the Jazz, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
With the Lakers dealing with numerous injuries, Stephenson will fill a void in the starting five. He's seen 25 minutes each in his past two contests, averaging 7.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in those contests.
