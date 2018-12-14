Stephenson produced 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 loss to Houston.

Stephenson had 17 points in 23 minutes off the bench Thursday, his highest points total in almost a month. His playing time has fluctuated all season which has resulted in wildly inconsistent production. Leave him on the waivers in standard leagues.