Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Drops 17 points off the bench
Stephenson produced 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 loss to Houston.
Stephenson had 17 points in 23 minutes off the bench Thursday, his highest points total in almost a month. His playing time has fluctuated all season which has resulted in wildly inconsistent production. Leave him on the waivers in standard leagues.
More News
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Contributes offensively off bench in win•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Another strong effort Saturday•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Close to triple-double Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Scores nine points in Saturday's loss•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Starting Friday•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Fills out stat sheet off bench•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.