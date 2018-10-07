Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Fills out stat sheet off bench

Stephenson registered nine points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 23 minutes during the Lakers' 103-87 preseason loss to the Clippers on Saturday.

The veteran was productive across the board during his solid amount of floor time, falling just shy of his third double-digit scoring effort in four preseason games. Although the extent of his night-to-night role once the regular season begins remains to be seen, Stephenson has now logged over 20 minutes in all but one exhibition and proven to be a useful contributor of scoring, rebounds and assists.