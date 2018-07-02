Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Lands with Lakers
Stephenson agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Lakers on Sunday, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com
This is certainly an interesting twist on what has been a busy Sunday night for the Lakers, as just hours LeBron James agreed to a four-year deal with the team, Los Angeles brings along one of the superstar's "rivals." It's unclear, however, how Stephenson fits on this Lakers team as it is currently constructed, as he shot just 29 percent from behind the arc last season and would likely be playing behind both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Josh Hart on the wing. Stephenson, however, did still show last season in Indiana that he is capable of providing a spark on the bench and will likely be a limited contributor in that capacity this coming season.
