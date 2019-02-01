Stephenson offered 20 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in the Lakers' 123-120 overtime win over the Clippers on Thursday.

Stephenson paced the second unit in scoring during the OT win and checked in second only to the returning LeBron James on the team overall. The mercurial veteran continued a red-hot streak from distance Thursday, one that's seen him drain half of his 30 attempts from behind the arc across the last six contests. The 28-year-old's usage does see its fair share of fluctuation, however, and it usually requires double-digit shot attempts for Stephenson to generate an appreciable scoring tally.