Stephenson totaled 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 25 minutes in the Lakers' 138-134 overtime loss to the Rockets on Saturday.

Stephenson was one of three double-digit scorers off the Lakers bench, checking in behind only Ivica Zubac on the second unit. The veteran's point tally was his best since Dec. 13, and his final haul represented only his second double-digit scoring effort of January. Stephenson is certainly capable of production the caliber of Saturday's on occasion, but both his playing time and usage have proven difficult to trust thus far in the current month.