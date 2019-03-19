Stephenson (toe) will remain out Tuesday against Milwaukee, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

It will be the ninth time in the last 10 contests in which Stephenson will miss due to injury as his disappointing season continues. After a bounce-back season last year, averaging 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds, the Cincinnati product is dropping 7.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over 61 games played this season. With Josh Hart (knee) listed as questionable for Tuesday's game in addition, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a prime candidate to rack up minutes in the matchup against the Bucks.