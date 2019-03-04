Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Out vs. Clips
Stephenson (toe) will not play Monday against the Clippers.
Stephenson is dealing with soreness in his foot, as well as a sprained toe, and he'll miss a third straight game Monday as the Lakers attempt to turn around what's been a disastrous stretch of basketball since the All-Star break. With Stephenson out, expect Josh Hart to see a slight bump in minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Questionable for Monday•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Ruled out Friday•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Cleans up at charity stripe•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Leading source of second-unit offense•
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...