Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Plays 22 minutes in Tuesday's loss

Stephenson put up eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 preseason loss to Denver.

Stephenson once again saw some good run off the bench and was able to do a bit of everything. He was one of the more questionable signings for the new-look Lakers but appears to have settled in over the off-season. He will likely see less court-time come the regular season as players like LeBron James, Brandon Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma see their playing time increase. Stephenson can be ignored in standard leagues at this stage.