Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Productive in return to action
Stephenson (toe) delivered eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes in the Lakers' 111-106 win over the Kings on Sunday.
Stephenson had been available to play for the first time since March 6 on Friday versus the Nets, but he ultimately didn't see the floor. Sunday's contest thus marked his official return to action, and he generated a typical stat line in his second-unit role. It was encouraging to see Stephenson jump right back into a normal allotment of minutes, and he could see similar opportunity down the stretch as the Lakers play out the string.
