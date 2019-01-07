Stephenson provided 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-10 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 27 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 108-86 loss to the Timberwolves.

Stephenson has been up over the 20-minute mark for the last three games, which has coincided with LeBron James (groin) and Rajon Rondo (hand) being out of the lineup. Another key rotation player in Kyle Kuzma (back) was also missing Sunday and is questionable for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday in Dallas, potentially leaving the door open for Stephenson to keep earning extensive run off the bench. Kuzma's eventual return will probably be more detrimental to Michael Beasley than Stephenson, whose ball-handling and perimeter defense are skills that are more needed with James and Rondo both likely to miss several more games.