Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Questionable for Monday
Stephenson (toe) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Stephenson hasn't appear in each of the Lakers' last two games due to a sprained left toe. Stephenson will likely end up being a game-time decision, but if he's unable to play for a third straight game, expect Josh Hart to continue seeing extended minutes off the bench.
