Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Questionable for Wednesday
Stephenson (toe) will be a game-time call Wednesday against Denver, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Stephenson has missed the last three games due to a left toe sprain, but he could get back on the floor in time for Wednesday's clash. His availability likely won't get cleared up until closer to tipoff.
