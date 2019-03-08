Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Questionable Saturday
Stephenson (toe) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Celtics, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Stephenson returned from a sprained left toe during Wednesday's loss to Denver, playing nine minutes. He's apparently dealing with some soreness, however, and may miss Saturday's action.
