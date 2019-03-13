Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Questionable vs. Bulls
Stephenson (toe) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto.
Stephenson is still nursing a sprained toe on his left foot, which has kept him out of the Lakers' last two games. The hope is he'll be able to get back on the floor for one half of the Thursday/Friday back-to-back, but at this point his status is firmly up in the air.
