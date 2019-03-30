Stephenson compiled 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), and 13 rebounds in 29 minutes during Friday's 129-115 victory over Charlotte.

Stephenson delivered 14 points and 13 rebounds in Friday's win but added no other stats in a very one-dimensional line. There is no need to get overly excited here with a performance such as this to be expected of the enigmatic Stephenson. The Lakers are down on troops and owners in deeper formats could pay some attention but he is typically too hard to trust.