Stephenson (toe) won't play in Friday's game against the Bucks, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Stephenson injured his toe in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans and appears to have avoided serious injury. With him out Friday look for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Josh Hart to see some extra minutes. Looking ahead, Stephenson's next chance to play will be on Saturday against the Suns.