Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Ruled out Friday
Stephenson (toe) won't play in Friday's game against the Bucks, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Stephenson injured his toe in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans and appears to have avoided serious injury. With him out Friday look for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Josh Hart to see some extra minutes. Looking ahead, Stephenson's next chance to play will be on Saturday against the Suns.
More News
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Cleans up at charity stripe•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Leading source of second-unit offense•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Another productive second-unit effort•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Offensive force off bench•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Productive with second unit•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...