Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Ruled out
Stephenson (toe) will not play Thursday against the Raptors, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.
Stephenson will miss a third straight game with a sprained toe, and it's very possible he could remain out for Friday's game in Detroit on the second night of a back-to-back.
