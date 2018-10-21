Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Scores nine points in Saturday's loss
Stephenson had nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 loss to the Rockets.
Stephenson was more effective in this one than he was in the season opener, though that's not exactly saying much. With so many wings on the roster, it's unlikely Stephenson will end up being valuable outside of deeper leagues.
