Stephenson finished with 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 115-100 loss to Utah.

Stephenson moved into the starting lineup Wednesday, replacing LeBron James (rest) who was riding the pine. Stephenson scored just 10 points but was able to somewhat salvage the line with five assists and two steals. Even on night's he plays decent minutes, Stephenson is typically too hard to trust even as a streaming option. He can be left on the waivers in all competitive formats.