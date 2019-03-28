Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Serviceable line in spot start
Stephenson finished with 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 115-100 loss to Utah.
Stephenson moved into the starting lineup Wednesday, replacing LeBron James (rest) who was riding the pine. Stephenson scored just 10 points but was able to somewhat salvage the line with five assists and two steals. Even on night's he plays decent minutes, Stephenson is typically too hard to trust even as a streaming option. He can be left on the waivers in all competitive formats.
More News
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.