Stephenson will draw the start at shooting guard for Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

With a myriad of Lakers' players sitting out the preseason finale, Stephenson will have an opportunity to start. Through five exhibition games, Stephenson has averaged 10.2 points, 3.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 22.1 minutes.