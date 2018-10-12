Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Starting Friday
Stephenson will draw the start at shooting guard for Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
With a myriad of Lakers' players sitting out the preseason finale, Stephenson will have an opportunity to start. Through five exhibition games, Stephenson has averaged 10.2 points, 3.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 22.1 minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Fills out stat sheet off bench•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Plays 22 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Lands with Lakers•
-
Lance Stephenson: Option declined, headed for free agency•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Feisty yet again in victory Friday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scrappy play continues in Game 5•
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...