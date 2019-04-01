Stephenson put up zero points (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 130-102 win over the Pelicans.

Stephenson stepped in for LeBron James (groin) in the starting five but didn't do much to aid the Lakers' winning effort. The Lakers got a big game off the bench from Reggie Bullock (18 points in 23 minutes), who was returning from a four-game absence due to a foot injury. Given that Bullock had been a starting wing for the Lakers prior to getting hurt, it's possible that he replaces Stephenson on the top unit in Tuesday's game in Oklahoma City.