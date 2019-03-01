Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Upgraded to questionable
Stephenson (toe) has been upgraded from out to questionable for Friday's matchup against the Bucks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Stephenson's sprained left toe is feeling better than anticipated, and it's possible the veteran takes the floor. More information on his status will likely arrive closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Ruled out Friday•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Cleans up at charity stripe•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Leading source of second-unit offense•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Another productive second-unit effort•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Offensive force off bench•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...