Stephenson left Wednesday's game against the Pelicans early with a sprained left second toe and will not return, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

X-rays came back negative on the toe, which is good news for the Lakers. No timetable has been announced for Stephenson, however more information should come out following Wednesday's game. At this point, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.

