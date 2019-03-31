Stephenson will start in Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Stephenson's move into the starting five comes in place of Lebron James, who has been shut down for the remainder of the season. This move could last for the remaining five games. Stephenson is averaging 27.3 minutes per game over his last four games, and could see an even larger role with the starters.