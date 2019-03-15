Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Won't play Friday
Stephenson (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Detroit, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Stephenson was listed as probable, although he evidently didn't feel good enough to play after participating in shootaround. He's slated to miss his fourth straight matchup due to a sprained left toe.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...