Lakers' Larry Nance: Active Wednesday

Nance (hip) is active and available to play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.

Nance was already considered probable, so this latest update comes as no surprise. He'll be available in his usual bench capacity and over his last three games, he's averaged an impressive 10.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks across 25.0 minutes.