Lakers' Larry Nance: Another double-double in win

Nance provided 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 113-93 win over the Pistons.

Nance's scoring total led the first unit, a development that was helped by the third-year forward taking double-digit shot attempts for the first time in three games. The 24-year-old also hit double digits in the scoring column for the first time since that game and brought down double-digit boards for the third time in four contests. Nance's scoring contributions have been somewhat inconsistent, but head coach Luke Walton seems intent on keeping him on the first unit and having Julius Randle come off the bench behind him for the time being.