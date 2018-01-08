Lakers' Larry Nance: Available Sunday vs. Hawks

Nance (illness) will be available for Sunday's contest against the Hawks.

Nance has been dealing with flu-like symptoms as of late and missed Sunday's shootaround, indicating that even though the forward will be available against the Hawks, he likely will not be 100-percent. If Nance is limited, Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle, Brook Lopez and Ivan Zubac are all candidates for additional playing time in the Lakers' frontcourt.