Lakers' Larry Nance: Available Sunday vs. Hawks
Nance (illness) will be available for Sunday's contest against the Hawks.
Nance has been dealing with flu-like symptoms as of late and missed Sunday's shootaround, indicating that even though the forward will be available against the Hawks, he likely will not be 100-percent. If Nance is limited, Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle, Brook Lopez and Ivan Zubac are all candidates for additional playing time in the Lakers' frontcourt.
More News
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Misses shootaround Sunday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Falls ill, questionable Sunday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Shifting to bench role Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Plays 30 minutes in return•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Likely to return to starting lineup•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Targeting Monday return•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...