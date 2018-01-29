Lakers' Larry Nance: Contributes 15 points Sunday

Nance recorded 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Sunday's 123-111 loss to the Raptors.

Nance struggled through a hip injury earlier in the month, but that did not seem to have any hinderance on his play Sunday night, which is encouraging after coming off zero-point outing the game prior. Nance will never be a prolific scorer, but he is a steady source of rebounds, making him a threat to double-double on any given night, which boosts his value.