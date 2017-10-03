Lakers' Larry Nance: Doesn't practice, does strength work Tuesday

Nance (finger) did not practice Tuesday, but participated in strength training, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Nance sprained his right index finger during Monday's preseason game against the Nuggets, though returned to the game after a brief stint on the bench. It's seemingly giving him significant discomfort or lacks proper mobility, however, preventing him from basketball activity. He should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.