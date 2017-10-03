Lakers' Larry Nance: Doesn't practice, does strength work Tuesday
Nance (finger) did not practice Tuesday, but participated in strength training, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
Nance sprained his right index finger during Monday's preseason game against the Nuggets, though returned to the game after a brief stint on the bench. It's seemingly giving him significant discomfort or lacks proper mobility, however, preventing him from basketball activity. He should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Returns from finger injury•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Moves back to bench Monday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Starting preseason opener•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Double-double in season finale•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles in Sunday win•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...