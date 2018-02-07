Lakers' Larry Nance: Double-digit rebounds off bench
Nance went for six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes in Tuesday's 112-93 win over the Suns.
Nance continues to form an effective frontcourt trio with Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma, and while his scoring totals occasionally leave something to be desired, his work on the glass continues to be strong on the majority of nights. The 25-year-old's minutes have notably been in the teens for the first three games of February, however, a notable change from the 23.9 he averaged in January. Nance's playing time will certainly be worth monitoring when the Lakers face off with the Thunder on Thursday.
