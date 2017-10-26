Lakers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles in OT win
Nance posted 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 102-99 overtime win over the Wizards.
Nance has mostly thrived on the first unit, posting a pair of double-doubles over his first four contests while hitting double digits in the scoring column in three games overall. The Lakers certainly seem to have a good thing going with Nance and Julius Randle serving as a one-two punch at power forward, so the former could continue to serving in a starting capacity for the foreseeable future. With a minutes allotment typically in the mid-20s, Nance should be able consistently offer solid production in the areas of scoring and rebounding.
