Lakers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles off bench Monday
Nance tallied 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks across 26 minutes in Monday's 123-114 loss to the Grizzlies.
Nance collected his fifth double-double of the season Monday night, with his last one coming just two games ago. His minutes have been fluctuating between under 20 and around 30 minutes per game, which affects his stat line on that given night. Monday night was a game in which Nance saw more run, and he contributed on the glass like normal, but also had an efficient game in the post, missing just three shots. If Nance is given the time, he has proven he can be a double-digit point and rebound big man for the Lakers, something Luke Walton may be optimistic about given his lineup shuffles and struggles lately.
