Lakers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles to open season

Nance drew the start at power forward in Thursday's 108-92 loss to the Clippers and tallied 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 30 minutes.

With Julius Randle (ribs) still not quite 100 percent, Nance drew the start and ended up producing a team-high rebound total. The third-year forward has shown plenty of flashes throughout his first pair of campaigns, but he's expected to return to the second unit in the near future as soon as Randle is deemed healthy enough to handle a starter's workload. In the interim, Nance is certainly capable of replicating Thursday's effort, and can still serve as a solid source of scoring and rebounding off the bench in deeper formats as well.