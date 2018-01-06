Lakers' Larry Nance: Falls ill, questionable Sunday

Nance left Lakers practice due to flu-like symptoms Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Hawks, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Nance will have more than 24 hours to make a recovery, though considering it's flu-like symptoms, that may not be long enough. More word on his status should emerge following Sunday's morning shootaround. If he's unable to take the floor, Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle, Brandon Ingram and Corey Brewer are all candidates to see extra run.