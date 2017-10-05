Play

Lakers' Larry Nance: Fills out stat sheet on second unit

Nance (finger) managed five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 122-104 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Nance appeared unencumbered by the right index finger injury he'd suffered in Monday's contest against this same Nuggets squad. The third-year big man played a typical allotment of minutes and is slated to once again slot into the backup power forward role that he's enjoyed modest success in over his first two campaigns.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball