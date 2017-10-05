Lakers' Larry Nance: Fills out stat sheet on second unit

Nance (finger) managed five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 122-104 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Nance appeared unencumbered by the right index finger injury he'd suffered in Monday's contest against this same Nuggets squad. The third-year big man played a typical allotment of minutes and is slated to once again slot into the backup power forward role that he's enjoyed modest success in over his first two campaigns.