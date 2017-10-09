Play

Lakers' Larry Nance: Gets start at power forward Sunday

Nance will start at power forward in Sunday's preseason game against the Kings, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

This is likely just head coach Luke Walton getting a different look and giving Nance an opportunity to play with the starters. Look for Nance to play 20-plus minutes in the spot start Sunday after playing just 26 total minutes over his last two preseason outings.

