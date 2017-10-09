Lakers' Larry Nance: Gets start at power forward Sunday
Nance will start at power forward in Sunday's preseason game against the Kings, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
This is likely just head coach Luke Walton getting a different look and giving Nance an opportunity to play with the starters. Look for Nance to play 20-plus minutes in the spot start Sunday after playing just 26 total minutes over his last two preseason outings.
More News
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Fills out stat sheet on second unit•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Will play in Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: X-rays return negative•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Doesn't practice, does strength work Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Returns from finger injury•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...