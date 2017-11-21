Lakers' Larry Nance: Has wisdom tooth removed, misses practice
Nance (thumb) did not participate during Tuesday's practice after having one of his wisdom teeth removed Monday, Matthew Moreno of Lakers Nation reports.
There's no word of him likely missing additional time due to the surgery. Nance is working his way back from a broken left thumb, with coach Luke Walton saying he should return "soon". While that's relatively vague, the Lakers are reportedly using the team's upcoming off days to get him more practice time. So, a more concrete timetable may be established after that.
More News
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Progresses to shooting•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Will miss four-to-six weeks after surgery•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Suffers broken thumb•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Leaves with hand injury Thursday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Another double-double in win•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles in OT win•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.