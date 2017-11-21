Lakers' Larry Nance: Has wisdom tooth removed, misses practice

Nance (thumb) did not participate during Tuesday's practice after having one of his wisdom teeth removed Monday, Matthew Moreno of Lakers Nation reports.

There's no word of him likely missing additional time due to the surgery. Nance is working his way back from a broken left thumb, with coach Luke Walton saying he should return "soon". While that's relatively vague, the Lakers are reportedly using the team's upcoming off days to get him more practice time. So, a more concrete timetable may be established after that.