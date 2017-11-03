Lakers' Larry Nance: Leaves with hand injury Thursday

Nance won't return to Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers after suffering a left hand injury, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Nance put up seven points and grabbed five rebounds in 19 minutes before having to exit the game with an apparent left hand injury. The results of his X-rays should become available shortly, at which point we'll get a clearer picture as to the severity of his injury.

