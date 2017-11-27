Lakers' Larry Nance: Likely to return to starting lineup
Nance (thumb) is expected to make his return from injury Monday against the Clippers, and coach Luke Walton said he doesn't "see any reason not to" insert Nance back into the starting five, Shahan Ahmed of NBC Los Angeles reports.
After going through practice over the weekend, all signs point to Nance returning Monday after missing the last nine games with a broken thumb. Nance started all eight games in which he played prior to the injury, and if he does, indeed, return to the lineup, Kyle Kuzma would likely move back to the bench. On the season, Nance holds averages of 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 23.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Targeting Monday return•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Has wisdom tooth removed, misses practice•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Progresses to shooting•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Will miss four-to-six weeks after surgery•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Suffers broken thumb•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Leaves with hand injury Thursday•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.