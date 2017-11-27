Lakers' Larry Nance: Likely to return to starting lineup

Nance (thumb) is expected to make his return from injury Monday against the Clippers, and coach Luke Walton said he doesn't "see any reason not to" insert Nance back into the starting five, Shahan Ahmed of NBC Los Angeles reports.

After going through practice over the weekend, all signs point to Nance returning Monday after missing the last nine games with a broken thumb. Nance started all eight games in which he played prior to the injury, and if he does, indeed, return to the lineup, Kyle Kuzma would likely move back to the bench. On the season, Nance holds averages of 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 23.2 minutes per game.