Lakers' Larry Nance: Listed as probable Wednesday
Nance (hip) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Nance was originally considered questionable Tuesday, so he's apparently feeling some improvement after going through Wednesday's morning shootaround. A confirmation on his status should arrive as the team continues to go through activities leading up to tipoff.
