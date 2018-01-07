Lakers' Larry Nance: Misses shootaround Sunday

Nance (illness) did not participant in the Lakers' team shootaround Sunday morning, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reports.

Nance developed flu-like symptoms Saturday and has been listed as questionable heading into Sunday's contest. After missing shootaround, it's looking increasingly unlikely that the forward will be active for Sunday evening's game. If he is indeed unable to go, Ivica Zubac should get some run as the reserve center behind Brook Lopez.