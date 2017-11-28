Lakers' Larry Nance: Plays 30 minutes in return

Nance returned from a broken thumb and played 30 minutes in Monday's loss to the Clippers, finishing with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and a block.

Nance missed nine games with the injury, during which time Kyle Kuzma moved into the lineup in his place and picked up increased minutes. With Nance back, Kuzma played only 20 minutes off the bench but still managed 15 points, three assists and two rebounds. Look for Nance, who Luke Walton called "probably our best player [Monday]," to remain in the starting five going forward.