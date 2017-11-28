Lakers' Larry Nance: Plays 30 minutes in return
Nance returned from a broken thumb and played 30 minutes in Monday's loss to the Clippers, finishing with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and a block.
Nance missed nine games with the injury, during which time Kyle Kuzma moved into the lineup in his place and picked up increased minutes. With Nance back, Kuzma played only 20 minutes off the bench but still managed 15 points, three assists and two rebounds. Look for Nance, who Luke Walton called "probably our best player [Monday]," to remain in the starting five going forward.
More News
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Likely to return to starting lineup•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Targeting Monday return•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Has wisdom tooth removed, misses practice•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Progresses to shooting•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Will miss four-to-six weeks after surgery•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Suffers broken thumb•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.