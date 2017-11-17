Lakers' Larry Nance: Progresses to shooting

Nance (thumb) has progressed to shooting and has been cleared for practice, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Nance underwent surgery in early November after suffering a broken thumb, after which he was assigned a four-to-six week recovery timetable. It's still unlikely he returns before December, though the fact he's progressed to shooting is encouraging. In the meantime, Kyle Kuzma and Julius Randle will seemingly continue holding down the fort at power forward.