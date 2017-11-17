Lakers' Larry Nance: Progresses to shooting
Nance (thumb) has progressed to shooting and has been cleared for practice, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
Nance underwent surgery in early November after suffering a broken thumb, after which he was assigned a four-to-six week recovery timetable. It's still unlikely he returns before December, though the fact he's progressed to shooting is encouraging. In the meantime, Kyle Kuzma and Julius Randle will seemingly continue holding down the fort at power forward.
More News
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Will miss four-to-six weeks after surgery•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Suffers broken thumb•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Leaves with hand injury Thursday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Another double-double in win•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles in OT win•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles to open season•
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...