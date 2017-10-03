Lakers' Larry Nance: Questionable to return Monday
Nance is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Nuggets with a sprained right index finger, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
With Nance being listed as questionable to return, the injury doesn't seem to be too severe. Nance played five minutes before the injury occured, recording one point, two steals and a rebound.
