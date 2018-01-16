Lakers' Larry Nance: Questionable with hip pointer

Nance is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Thunder due to a right hip pointer, Serena Winters of LakersNation.com reports.

This is the first news of Nance dealing with an injury, so it's possible he suffered it during Monday's game against Memphis. More information should emerge after Wednesday's morning shootaround, but if Nance is unable to play, Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma could see some extra run.