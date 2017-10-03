Lakers' Larry Nance: Returns from finger injury
Nance (finger) returned to the game Monday against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports
While Nance's finger will be something to monitor, the fact that he was able to return during a preseason game should indicate the injury is nothing to be concerned about.
