Lakers' Larry Nance: Shifting to bench role Wednesday
Nance will come off the bench for Wednesday's matchup with the Rockets, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Nance has worked with the starters over the last few weeks, but with Brook Lopez (ankle) going down for the next three weeks, the Lakers will change up their frontcourt rotation. Nance could play some small-ball center at times, in addition to his normal power forward responsibilities, though either way, he's going to see an uptick in playing time for the foreseeable future. Nance's demotion to the bench shouldn't hurt his playing time.
