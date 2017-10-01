Lakers' Larry Nance: Starting preseason opener
Nance will start the team's preseason opener against the Timberwolves on Saturday.
With Brook Lopez (back) and Andrew Bogut (personal) both unavailable, Nance will slide into the starting lineup, flanking Julius Randle. He should see plenty of action in the contest, though Ivica Zubac, Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant all could see time as well.
